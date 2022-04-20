Will not file written reply to accused plea: DoT to 2G court

New Delhi: Department of Telecom (DoT)on Wednesday informed a special court that as it was neither a party nor a complainant in a case arising out of the probe into 2G scam, it does not wish to file a reply on a plea by accused firm Loop Telecom Ltd for referring the matter to Lok Adalat. A DoT official, who appeared in the court, told Special CBI Judge O P Saini that the department was sticking to its earlier stand on the application that it does not wish to file any written reply on the issue. "It is submitted by Parajeet Singh Chadha, under secretary, DoT, that DoT does not wish to file any reply to the application as it is not a party in this case. It is further submitted that the court may take any view in its discretion, in the light of reply of CBI," the judge said. The court has now fixed March 3 for hearing arguments on the plea filed by Loop Telecom Ltd. On February 3, DoT had sought more time to file a reply on the plea which was reluctantly granted by the court. Loop Telecom Ltd is facing trial in the case along with promoters of Essar Group, Ravi Ruia and Anshuman Ruia, Loop promoters Kiran Khaitan, her husband I P Khaitan and Essar Group Director (Strategy and Planning) Vikash Saraf. Besides them, two other telecom companies -- Loop Mobile India Ltd and Essar Tele Holding Ltd -- are also facing trial in the case. All of them have denied charges levelled by CBI. CBI had earlier opposed the plea filed by Loop Telecom Ltd saying it should be dismissed as their application was not legally maintainable and the firm was trying to get the court's last year's order "reviewed". PTI