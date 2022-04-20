Will never let NPR, NRC be implemented: Mamata Banerjee

Bankura (West Bengal): Intensifying her attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that she won't let National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) be implemented in the state.

Speaking at a public rally in Bankura, Mamata said: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi excluded the names of 14 lakh Bengalis in Assam, and he will exclude your name from Bengal, but I won't him do that if I remain in power. I will never let NPR, NRC be implemented in Bengal."She also targeted Adani, referring to him and PM Modi as 'brothers' and saying that both are capturing the lands belonging to farmers.

"I was saddened in the previous elections when you voted for BJP. That BJP is waving a stick over my head, and bringing goons from other places and attempting to capture Bengal. They injured my leg so that I could not reach you, but I am a fearless person, I fight with bullets, so I don't scare easily," she said.

Mamata also said that the mothers and sisters of West Bengal will chase BJP away with their utensils and brooms if they try to occupy roads before elections.

Urging people to not let the police take part in wrongdoing during the counting, he also announced a reward and job for one who catches an illegal act.

Speaking in Bishnupur earlier today, the Chief Minister lambasted the rival party for killing several people in riots in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, stating that her words are like 'Cold War'.

She also reiterated 'Khela hobe' chants, urging the people to 'chase BJP out of the field' so that they are never able to take on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) again.

Both the TMC and the BJP have been at loggerheads with each other on several issues in the run-up to the upcoming elections.

Elections to the 294-member state Assembly are to be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

The first phase of polling will begin on Saturday. (ANI)