Will move SC against K'taka High Court's interim order: BJP MLC Vishwanath

Bengaluru: Former Janata Dal (S) state unit president and BJP MLC, A. H. Vishwanath on Tuesday said that he will soon file an appeal before the Apex Court to seek relief from the Karnataka High Court's interim order to disqualify him from becoming a minister till 2021.

He added that he "welcomes" the Karnataka High Court's interim order and subtly expressed his displeasure stating that Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi did not take the "required" interest in his case.

The Karnataka High Court in its interim order had on Monday held a prima facie view that A. H. Vishwanath has earned disqualification while two other nominees R. Shankar, and N. Nagaraj (MTB Nagaraj) have not.

Speaking to reporters here, Vishwanath rued that he never received the required support from "anyone" but due to his resignation as member of the assembly, "many are benefitted".

"I have been backstabbed by my own people. I did not backstab anyone till date. Those who benefitted from me have only backstabbed me," he said.

He asserted that he did not resign from the MLA's position to become a minister or benefit from the new government but all 17 legislators who resigned last year wanted to "end the demon's" rule.

