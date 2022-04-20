Will make Assam infiltrator free, flood free in next 5 years: Amit Shah

Guwahati: In poll-bound Assam, Home Minister Amit Shah today pledged that he would make the state `infiltrator free' and `flood free' the two major issues plaguing the state since its inception.

Mr Shah, who has now become a regular visitor to Assam ahead of the Assembly elections has sought another 5 years from the people of Assam to solve the issue of floods in the State.

While speaking to the media after visiting the 'Maha Mrityunjay' Temple in Nagaon district of Assam, Amit Shah said, "We have to make Assam flood-free, infiltrator-free and violence-free."

Mr Shah further said that BJP pledges to make Assam an "infiltrator-free" State.

It may be mentioned here that India has reported the maximum number of infiltrations from Bangladesh with border guarding agencies apprehending 1045 people from along the India-Bangladesh in the last two years.

Moreover, sealing the India-Bangladesh border to end the five-decade-long issue of illegal migration was one of the major promises made in the BJP's Vision Document released before the 2016 Assembly elections in Assam.

The Vision Document had also promised to work closely with the Centre for "complete sealing of the border".

Almost five years have elapsed since then but the promise has remained on paper.

Mr Shah added, "Assam that was known for agitations, weapons and violence is now known for development, industrial investment, education & tourism. But this journey is incomplete. It's the first step in the new era of development started under the leadership of PM Modi."

—UNI