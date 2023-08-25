Will keep reminding PM Modi of his lies until he speaks the truth: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday said that it will keep reminding Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his lies to the nation until he speaks the truth over his "no one has entered our land" remark.





In a tweet, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said: “Remember what the Prime Minister said on 19 June 2020. Until the Prime Minister does not speak the truth, we will remind the country of his lies again and again.”



He also attached a video of the Prime Minister in which he is seen addressing an all-party meeting. "No one has entered our area, no one is there and not a single post has been captured by anyone, he is heard saying.



Jairam's tweet came shortly after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi called the Prime Minister's remark a "lie as China has occupied thousands of kms of land of India".



Addressing a public meeting in Kargil, he said: “Ladakh is a strategic location and after coming here, especially, when I was at the Pangong Tso Lake, it is clear that the China has taken thousands of kms of land of India. And it is unfortunate that Prime Minister Modi in the opposition meeting said that not a single inch of land of Ladakh has been taken away by anyone. This is a lie.



“Every person in Ladakh knows that China has taken the land of India and the Prime Minister is not ready to speak."



The Congress has questioned the silence of the Prime Minister on the China issue on multiple occasions. —IANS