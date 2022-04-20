Will Jacks to make BBL debut with Hobart Hurricanes

Hobart: Young English batsman Will Jacks will be making his Big Bash League debut with Hobart Hurricanes in the upcoming edition of the T20 tournament.

Jacks first shot to mainstream attention with a 25-ball hundred in a T10 game in a pre-season game against Lancashire in Dubai - the unofficial record for the fastest century in a professional match.

Excited to make his BBL debut in purple, the 21-year-old said: "I am incredibly excited about joining the Hurricanes. I've heard from other English players how good the Big Bash is and I'm looking forward to the opportunity. We managed to reach the final of the T20 Blast at home this summer, so I'm looking forward to hopefully going one step further with Hobart."

Jacks made his first-class debut in all three formats aged just 19, making a significant impression with a maiden county century against Gloucestershire at The Oval in the One Day Cup.

Also a versatile off-spinner, the 2020 English summer has been a good one for Jacks, who notched a total of 557 runs for Surrey across the Bob Willis Trophy and T20 Blast competitions; more than any other Surrey player. He also kicked on as a white-ball off-spinner, claiming 13 wickets from 32.2 overs across his 13 T20 matches.

Hurricanes head coach Adam Griffith said that is was an exciting time for his side to get their hands on such young and in-form talent.

"Will is an exciting young player who is coming off a very successful T20 Blast in the UK. He gives us great flexibility in our batting group, as he can open the batting, or finish the innings batting in the middle order. His off-spin bowling also adds another dimension to his game," said Griffith.

Jacks will arrive in Hobart in time for the Hurricanes' first game against the Sydney Sixers, at Blundstone Arena on December 10.

—IANS