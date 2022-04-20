Will it be Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes all over again?

New Delhi: If start is anything to go by, then be ready for another lop-sided Formula One season. The on-going season is mere three races old, but one can comfortably place a bet on Mercedes, or to be more precise, on their British driver and defending champion Lewis Hamilton. It seems as if a handful of changes in the rules and regulations, before the start of the season, are not going to stop the dominance of Mercedes, who ran away with both the titles last season � Driver's and Constructors' Championship. Hamilton started off the season on a high, with a win in the opening race in Australian, where he convincingly beat his biggest rival and team-mate Nico Rosberg, who finished second in the podium. However, the double world champion, failed to prove his supremacy in the 2nd race of the season in Malaysia as he finished second behind four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, who joined Ferrari this season. But in Shanghai last week, Mercedes and Hamilton, set the pecking order straight with another dominant performance in the Chinese GP. Both the Mercedes drivers finished one-two and left their closest rivals, Ferrari, behind quite convincingly. During the Malaysian GP Ferrari did impose some threats to the reigning champions, but Mercedes proved that their car is far ahead then any of their rivals. And the way Nico and Hamilton are driving, it seems quite evident that this season too, the rivalry between the team-mates would be the highlight of the season.