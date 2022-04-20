Will gradually fulfill our poll promises, says Stalin after DMK-led alliance sweeps Tamil Nadu

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): DMK chief MK Stalin on Sunday thanked the people of Tamil Nadu after his party-led alliance emerged victorious in the Assembly polls and informed his swearing-in ceremony would be organised in a simple way due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"I would like to express my gratitude to the people of Tamil Nadu for giving the coalition a huge victory in the election. We will gradually fulfill our specific election promises," Stalin said.

He added, "We are going to hold the swearing-in ceremony in a simple manner because the impact of the Covid-19 is high. I will announce the date tomorrow or the day after tomorrow."

The DMK chief also said that the party would convene a meeting of the newly-elected MLAs the day after tomorrow and formally elect the chairman, then consult with government officials to decide on the swearing-in ceremony.

According to the latest trends from the Election Commission, the DMK has already won 97 seats and is leading on 35 in the 234-member assembly.

AIADMK also won 46 seats and is leading on 21 while its ally BJP won three seats and is leading on a seat.

The Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has won four seats and is leading on one. Congress, which is an ally of DMK has won 3 seats and is leading on 13 more. (ANI)