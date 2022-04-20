Will Free UP Of Corruption, Riots: Adityanath

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said he will work to rid the state of corruption and communal riots.

Adiyanath, a long-time Bharatiya Janata Party member from Gorakhpur, told the Lok Sabha that he will curb anti-social elements in the country's most populous state.

"We will work to make the state free of corruption, rowdyism and hooliganism. We will present a development model which will prevent distress migration of youths for jobs," he said.

He claimed credit for bringing about changes in Gorakhpur, which he admitted did not enjoy a positive image among people earlier.

Now, he said, no trader in Gorakhpur paid "goonda tax", the town did not witness incidents of abduction and there were no communal riots in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

"We will be successful in generating the same situation in Uttar Pradesh." Adityanath was sworn in as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. He came to Delhi in the morning and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



