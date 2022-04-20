Will Form Govt In UP With Huge Margin: BJP

New Delhi: With the end of polling for assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is confident of forming the government for the second term in a row. The seven-phase Uttar Pradesh assembly polls ended on Monday with polling in 54 assembly constituencies in nine districts.

Elections to 403 member Uttar Pradesh assembly were held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7. Counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Uttar Pradesh BJP spokesperson Harish Chandra Srivastava told IANS that the party will comfortably form the government in the state.

"BJP will form the government in the state for the second time with a comfortable and huge margin in Uttar Pradesh. People are electing the BJP government for the works done in the last five years for the overall development of Uttar Pradesh," Srivastava.

A senior Uttar Pradesh BJP functionary claims that the BJP will form the government by winning 240 to 270 assembly seats.

"The feedback collected from ground shows that we will form the government by winning 240 to 270 seats. However, we are still confident of repeating our 2017 performance and might cross 300 mark once again this time also," a saffron party leader said.

Another BJP functionary claimed that free ration, DBT schemes of the Narendra Modi government has helped the party in elections.

"The beneficiaries of different government schemes are ensuring our victory. Along with the beneficiaries, better law and order, infrastructure development and social welfare measures will help us in winning the assembly polls with a thumping majority," he claimed. The BJP, however, is still trying to find out the mood of silent voters.

"Silent voters always play a decisive role in any election and this time also they have kept guessing all the political parties. We are winning the election but silent voters hold the key for any victory or defeat of political parties. If they have also voted in our favour then the numbers will go up," he said.

—IANS