    Will fight BJP one on one, like a family: Mamata ahead of oppn meet in Patna

    June22/ 2023

    Patna: Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee said Thursday that the opposition parties will battle together like a family and go "one to one" with the BJP.

    While the Aam Aadmi Party has threatened a "walkout" if support is not forthcoming on the ordinance of control of services in Delhi, the TMC head sidestepped queries regarding her concerns with the Congress' coalition with the Left in her state.

    I have no idea what will be discussed at the meeting tomorrow. But I know we are all here to fight the BJP together, as a family, one to one," she told reporters.—Inputs from Agencies 

