Will examine validity of extrajudicial divorce like 'Talaq-e-Hasan', not go into individual matrimonial disputes: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court announced on Thursday that it will look into the bigger constitutional issue of challenges to the legality of extrajudicial divorces such as 'Talaq-e-Hasan' among Muslims.

If a man wants to end his marriage, he can use the 'Talaq-e-Hasan' procedure, in which he simply declares the word 'talaq' three times over the course of three months.

If cohabitation has not resumed by the end of the third month following the third utterance of the word "talaq" in accordance with Talaq-e-Hasan, the divorce becomes final. The parties are considered reconciled if they continue living together after the first or second utterance of talaq.—Inputs from Agencies