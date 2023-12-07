Will eliminate Mafia with the power of law, says BJP MLA Rajyavardhan Rathore

Rathore's Triumph in Rajasthan Elections: Vows to Crush Mafia, Resigns from Parliament. BJP's Bold Stand Against Crime Sparks Political Waves.

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India]: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore after securing a win in Rajasthan, has openly challenged Mafia in the state and said he would eliminate them with the power of law.

In a viral video on Social media, BJP former MP (who yesterday resigned from the Lok Sabha), Rathore said "The mafia doesn't know what I eat for breakfast. As much mafia as there is, listen with open ears, I will eat all of you in my breakfast. I will find and get everyone out. I will dig them out from the ground. I will eliminate the Mafia with the power of law. If you have the courage, then stop me."

Rajyavardhan Rathore emerged victorious from the Jhotwara constituency in the Rajasthan Assembly polls.

According to the figures released by the Election Commission, Rajyavardhan Rathore managed to garner 1,47,913 votes. He defeated the Congress candidate, Abhishek Choudhary by a margin of 50,167 votes.

Yesterday, BJP MPs who emerged victorious in state assembly polls resigned from the Parliament.

Lok Sabha MPs Arun Sao and Gomati Sai resigned after securing wins in Chhattisgarh. Lok Sabha MPs Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Diya Kumari and Rajya Sabha MP Kirori Lal Meena also resigned after securing wins in Rajasthan.

Rajyavardhan Rathore also took to X about his resignation from the lower house of the Parliament where he said "Under the successful guidance of Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the last 9 years were of service, good governance and poor welfare. In the golden age of independence, the country is moving forward with new confidence and determination under the able leadership of Pradhan Sevak Ji. In which the contribution of every citizen of the country is invaluable. I had the privilege of learning and doing a lot in the national interest in the last 9 years under the top leadership of the BJP family and in the company of Modi ji."

BJP President J.P. Nadda led the delegation of these MPs during the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar.



"Now, after being relieved of my services as an MP, I am fully determined to discharge my new responsibilities as an MLA. I express my gratitude to the Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the National President of BJP, JP Nadda ji and all our colleagues in the Parliament. I also thank the godlike people of the entire Rajasthan including Jhotwara and the hardworking workers. With your love and support, we are all determined and committed to bring good governance in Rajasthan," he posted on X.

"Sincere gratitude to all of you, thank you," he added.

Meanwhile, two police personnel, including the station house officer (SHO), were suspended following the brazen murder of the national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, in Jaipur.

Jaipur Police Commissioner on Wednesday suspended the SHO of Shyam Nagar police station and the beat constable.



Gogamedi was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jaipur on Tuesday.

—ANI