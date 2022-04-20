Will Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh�s Bajirao Mastani face opposition from animal rights activists after the death of a mare on the sets?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one director who pays attention to every detail while making a film and that�s the case with his upcoming venture Bajirao Mastani which is a period drama starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra. While the filmmaker is going all out to make his film look as authentic as possible, recently an unfortunate incident took place on the sets of Bajirao Mastani � a mare died during a fighting sequence. Apparently, elephants and horses were sent to Rajasthan where currently Ranveer is shooting for the film. And the mare who died on the sets was reportedly unwell even before she was transported to the desert city. So when a fight scene was being shot, this mare collapsed an died after colliding with a horse. As per media reports, 18 horses were sent to Rajasthan by Yash Verma who owns Suyaushka company. While talking a leading tabloid, Yash�s father Pappu Verma confirmed the incident saying, �Yes, one mare died, but it was a natural death. She fell sick, perhaps due to the weather conditions there. The production house had been taking care of the animals really well.� While the owners claim the mare died a natural death, will animal rights activists create trouble for SLB and his film? Only time will tell!