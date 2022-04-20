Will Consider To Remove Article 370 From Kashmir If BJP Wins: Shah

Barabanki: Accusing whole Opposition to have lenient attitude against terrorism, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah here said that if BJP regains power at Center then removal of Article 370 from Kashmir would be considered.

Addressing election gathering here at Nindura area on Sunday Mr Shah said that SP president Akhilesh Yadav, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and BSP supremo Mayawati may have soft corner for terrorism but we will reply with grenade if bullet comes from that side. He asked public if they can think of separate PM in Kashmir.

BJP president said claimed that BJP government will deport all intruders and will ensure removal of Article 370 from Kashmir. He said that SP-BSP and Congress were not happy after Air Strike on terrorist camps in PoK. He alleged that former president quietly ignored anti-terrorist activity which created insecure atmosphere in country. Hailing PM Modi for his development initiative, Mr Shah said PM Modi works day-night for development of poor, unprivileged. While Congress president Rahul Gandhi and SP president Akhilesh spent their vacations in foreign countries PM Modi never takes any holiday. BJP government has done as much development works in five years that Congress government was failed to do in 55 years. He said 50 crore poor people were getting health facilities for free as treatment upto Rs 5 lakh was free under Ayushman scheme. Speaking about Yogi Adityanath government, BJP president said law and order situation was improved after BJP formed government in UP. He said criminals were thrown behind bar or they left the state. He claimed that further development initiatives will be implemented if BJP forms government at Center. UNI