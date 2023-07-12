Will compensate for rainfall loss, says Punjab CM

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said the government would compensate the people of loss incurred by them on account of heavy and incessant rainfall across the state.

The Chief Minister has stated that he is always keeping tabs on the issue by receiving updates from all throughout the state.

He noted that district administrations are in constant communication with each other about water levels and relief efforts.

According to Mann, the government has a responsibility to aid the people in this time of dire need, and every effort is being made to do so.

The Chief Minister said succour is being provided even to the last person at the far-flung areas. He emphasised that the most severely hit areas are receiving priority attention to guarantee that the people there have no difficulties.

He assured the public that no dams in the state were in danger and that all water levels were below the danger mark. He expressed hope that by Wednesday evening the situation in the state will improve considerably by all means.

The Chief Minister said already all Cabinet Ministers, MLAs and the officers are in their respective areas and reaching out to the needy people in this hour of grave crisis.

The Chief Minister said an elaborate mechanism has been put in place to safeguard the life and property of people from the increasing level of water.—Inputs from Agencies