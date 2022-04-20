Will celebrate 'Aligarh' forever: Hansal Mehta

Mumbai: Filmmaker Hansal Mehta on Friday said his real-life inspired drama "Aligarh" will always remain a special film for him.

The 2016 movie, based on the life of Dr Shrinivas Ramchandra Siras, who was terminated from his job because of his sexual-orientation, featured actor Manoj Bajpayee in the lead.

On the occasion of the film''s fifth anniversary, Mehta took to Twitter and wrote that he doesn''t need a specific date to cherish the message of the movie.

"I wonâ€™t celebrate 5 years of Aligarh today. Because I will celebrate this film forever," the director tweeted tagging the team behind the project and also shared a link of a scene from the movie.

Siras, who was the professor of Marathi at the Aligarh Muslim University, died in 2010.

The movie also featured Mehta''s frequent collaborator, actor Rajkummar Rao in a pivotal role. —PTI