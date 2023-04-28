Will be grossly misunderstood if I offer coffee to a political rival, says Sitharaman

Mumbai: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lamented on Friday that the country's political discourse has worsened and that there is a lack of cordiality.

The senior minister remarked that even anything as "grossly misunderstood" as bringing a coffee to a political opponent may have serious consequences.

The minister of defence and corporate affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, noted that this was not always the case, recalling the cordial relationship that existed between Chakravarti Rajagopalachari of the Congress and P Ramamurti of the Communist Party of India in Madras Presidency and Tamil Nadu, despite their ideological differences.—Inputsfrom Agencies