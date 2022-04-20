Will Akshay, Katrina be seen together in 'Namaste London' sequel?

New Delhi: One film which changed the entire perception about Indian 'Barbie Doll' Katrina Kaif and helped in shaping her career well, 'Namaste London', is ready to see a sequel on its way. According to reports in Hindustan Times website, the makers of the original are planning to kick off a sequel soon. The report further states that although Akshay Kumar will once again be a part of this journey, the leading lady has not yet been finalised. The sequel is reportedly called 'Namaste England', and the hunt for the female part is on. Who gets to play Katrina's part in the sequel�only time will tell. Till then, let's wait for a formal announcement from the makers. 'Namaste London' was released in 2007, and was directed by Vipul Shah.