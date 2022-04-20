Will Aishwarya replace Kangana in Sujoy Ghosh's film?

New Delhi: Green-eyed beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made heads turn this year with her super classy Cannes 2015 appearance. The actress, who has been getting a lot of rave reviews for her sartorial picks at the French Riviera this time, also reportedly dropped a hint about her upcoming project while heading back home. According to reports, the actress before leaving for India, quipped that besides, 'Jazbaa' and Karan Johar's 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Jeena Yahan', she might also be seen in a Sujoy Ghosh film. Now, ever since the hint has been dropped by her, rumour mills are busy working extra time in finding out whether it is the same project for which Kangana Ranaut's name was doing the rounds, reportedly. Related Stories Tanu Weds Manu Returns movie review: Kangana Ranaut steals the show! Aishwarya wants KJo's signature style in 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' Director Sujoy Ghosh had earlier announced that he will be adapting a Japanese novel named 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. Whether Ash will star in this project or is it a new one altogether, only the makers can clarify. However, no official statement has been made regarding the project by the makers.