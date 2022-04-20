Will 'rapidly' deploy additional support to India: US

Washington: Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday said that US is closely working with their partners in the Indian government and will rapidly deploy additional support to the COVID-hit country.

"Our hearts go out to the Indian people in the midst of the horrific COVID-19 outbreak. We are working closely with our partners in the Indian government, and we will rapidly deploy additional support to the people of India and India's health care heroes," Mr Blinken tweeted.

Mr Blinken's remarks come just a day after United States denied a request by India to lift the ban on the export of raw materials essential to produce Covid-19 vaccines.

On Friday, the US Chamber of Commerce asked the Joe Biden administration to release millions of AstraZeneca vaccine doses "in storage" to India, Brazil and other such countries hard-hit by the pandemic.

"These vaccine doses will not be needed in the United States, where it's estimated that vaccine manufacturers will be able produce enough doses by early June to vaccinate every American. This move would affirm U.S. leadership, including in initiatives such as COVAX, and as we work with partners around the globe because no one is safe from the pandemic until we are all safe from it," Myron Brilliant, Executive Vice President and Head of International Affairs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said in a statement.

—UNI