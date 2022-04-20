WileyNXT collaborates with IIT Roorkee to launch its first-ever Cloud Computing & DevOps program

First batch of the program will commence from 12th September 2021

New Delhi (The Hawk): Wiley’s innovative bridge learning solution WileyNXT, in collaboration with one of the leading technical institutions based in India, the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, is set to launch its Post-Graduate Certification in Cloud Computing and DevOps. The program is designed to equip learners with a repertoire of skills required to build a career in any of the numerous fields associated with Cloud Computing, one of the most sought-after digital skills of the 21st century. Aligned with a vision of building an ‘Atmanirbhar’ talent and workforce of the future, Wiley’s WileyNXT has already been offering Post Graduate Certification in AI for BFSI & AI for Digital Business & E-Commerce in liaison with IIT-Roorkee. Cloud Computing & DevOps program is a new addition to the existing list of programs.

Cloud Computing has emerged as one of the most competitive skills, especially in the evolving field of Information Technology. With the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, more and more businesses and organisations are migrating to virtual operations for secure, cost-effective, reliable and scalable technology services and are investing heavily into cloud infrastructure. According to an industry report, India’s cloud infrastructure market is expected to grow to INR 1,169.23 bn by 2025. With the increasing proliferation of cloud services, there has been witnessed an augmented demand for Cloud & DevOps professionals. A report by India Today states the median package of a Cloud Architect goes up to INR 13,40,000. According to renowned employment website ‘Indeed’, the demand for Cloud Computing jobs has grown by 42%. A future in Cloud not only has a significant pay scale but also multiple opportunities comprising of Software Engineer, Cloud Developer, Network Architect, and many more.

Mr. Vikas Gupta, Managing Director, Wiley India said, “Owing to the advantage of its demographic dividend, India has a great potential in fulfilling the demand for the skilled IT talent. This requires extensive training and skilling of the existing talent and workforce. Today, aspirants with niche digital skills are most sought-after in the booming IT industry. With our new program focused on Cloud Computing & DevOps, we strive to open doors to the new avenues of growth and opportunities for the skilled talent in our country.”

Prof. Sateesh Kumar Peddoju, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee said, “A profession in Cloud has a bright future ahead. Cloud Computing & DevOps has witnessed a steady increase in its demand across workplaces and industries. It will continue to grow more and more in the coming years. To cater to this demand, it is extremely critical to train aspiring candidates and learners so that they are ready to conquer the workplaces of the future. We are extremely happy to launch this new program in our collaboration with WileyNXT.”

Prof. Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee said, “We are happy to collaborate with WileyNXT in making cloud computing available to a wider audience. For the course participants, this will open a door to an entirely new world.”

The seven-month long Post Graduate Certification program by WileyNXT and IIT-Roorkee on Cloud Computing and DevOps will provide a full-fledged training on relevant cloud skills. Designed by the top faculty of IIT Roorkee, along with the Wiley Innovation Advisory Council and leading business leaders in emerging technologies, the first batch of the program is set to commence on 12th September 2021. Early-stage professionals having at least two years of experience, with knowledge of computer systems, programming and debugging, and proficiency in a minimum of one language, are eligible for this program. On successful completion of the course, a joint certificate by two premiere brands, Wiley and IIT-Roorkee, will be provided. For any further information on the Cloud Computing & DevOps program, click here- IIT-Roorkee & WileyNXT’s PG Certificate in Cloud Computing & DevOps.