Wild elephants kill woman in Assam

Guwahati: A woman in Assam's Goalpara district died after she was attacked by wild elephants on Tuesday, officials said.



The incident occurred in Bhalukdubi area when the victim, identified as Mehbuba Alam Ahmed, was out on her morning walk, according to local.



Suddenly, she was attacked by the three wild jumbos who were crossing the same area and was critically injuried.



Tejas Mariswamy, the Divisional Forest Officer in Goalpara told IANS that "the woman was rushed to the hospital immediately, but she died on her way”.



According to the officer, the elephants were moving in their regular trek and unfortunately the woman came before the herd.



“We have noticed regular movements of wild jumbos in that specific locality,” Mariswamy added.

—IANS