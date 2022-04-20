Wild elephant tramples four to death

Bhubaneswar: A wild elephant has trampled four people, three of them from a family, to death in Baragarh district in Western Odisha during the last 24 hours.

Sources said three of the four died in the elephant attack belonged to a family.

The elephant first crushed a 75-year-old man while he was sleeping in his house at Rajapada Sahi near Padmapur town late last night.

Later, the animal trampled his son and grandson while they had gone to answer the call of nature.

This morning the tusker trampled a 52-year-old man to death while he was collecting Mahul flower at Benjamunda under Boden Police Station of the district.

Forest personnel believed that the elephant had strayed into the human habitat areas in search of food. Efforts are in to drive away from the elephant.

Forest and Police personnel have rushed to the village and inquiring into the incident.

The irate villagers are demanding adequate compensation to the next kin of the deceased.

UNI