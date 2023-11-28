Wild elephant killed by speeding train in Assam

Tragic Collision: Wild Elephant Fatally Struck by Train in Assam's Biswanath District, Prompting Wildlife Conservation Concerns.

Biswanath (Assam): A wild elephant died after being hit by a passenger train in Assam's Biswanath district on Monday night, a senior forest official said.

The incident took place in the Buroighat area near Behali in the Biswanath district.

According to the forest official of Biswanath district, a herd of wild elephants was roaming the area for the last few days.

Biswa Jyoti Das, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Biswanath Chariali told ANI over the phone that, last night at around 10 pm, a male wild elephant died after being hit by the Donyi Polo Express train.

"A herd of wild elephants was roaming in the area in last few days. Following the incident, local forest officials rushed to the spot," Das said.

Chakrapani Ray, Forest Range Officer of Borgang said that the herd of wild elephants crossed the railway track, but one among the herd returned back and stood on the railway track and the train hit the elephant.

"The train was stopped at Helem railway station and I registered a case. I immediately called a veterinary doctor, but the wild jumbo died. Post-mortem is now going on," Chakrapani Ray said.

Sabyasachi De, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway said that, the wild elephant came to the railway track while the train was on its route.

—ANI