Wild buffalo shot dead after it killed two people in Assam

Guwahati: A wild buffalo was shot dead by security personnel after it killed two people and injured two others in Biswanath district in northern Assam bordering Arunachal Pradesh, officials said on Friday.

The buffalo killed a young man in Biswanath district on Thursday, while another man was mauled to death by the animal on Friday, besides injuring two other people in the same area.

According to the forest and police officials, the wild buffalo from the famed Kaziranga National Park attacked and killed Sukur Ali, 55, a villager, and injured two others on Friday at Muttackgaon area in the district.

A forest official said that personnel of the forest department and police rushed to the village on receiving information that one more person succumbed to his injuries suffered in the buffalo's attack.

"At the outset we tried to push the wild buffalo into the Kaziranga National Park as our first priority is always to protect the wild animals. But it chased us back and we had no option but to shoot it in self-defence," a forest official told the media.

The two injured persons were later shifted to a hospital.

The wild animal on Thursday killed Jayanta Das, 43, leading to public anger in Biswanath district.

Hundreds of irate people burnt down the Central Range office of the Biswanath Wildlife Division and a car of the forest department on Thursday.

Accusing the forest officials of not taking adequate steps to prevent wild animals from entering human habitations and villages from the nearby Kaziranga National Park, hundreds of locals, including women, turned violent and went on a rampage.

The villagers have demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh for the victims' families. The police and forest officials had a tough time in pacifying the angry mob.

For such animal attacks, forest officials and environment experts blamed traditional community fishing, organised every year as a part of the celebration of "Bhogali Bihu", a harvest festival, also called "Magh Bihu".

Defying prohibitory orders clamped under Section 144 of the CrPc, around 3,000 people had entered inside a part of the Kaziranga National Park for community fishing.

The forest official said that as people unlawfully entered the restricted areas of the park, the wild animals moved from the southern side to the northern side and some animals even crossed the Brahmaputra and entered the north bank area (Biswanath).

According to the official when a huge number of people enter protected areas of the sanctuary, it is expected that the animals would move here and there for their survival.

Set up in 1908, the Kaziranga National park, a UNESCO World Heritage site since 1985, is home to more than 2,200 one-horned Indian rhinoceros, approximately two third of the total world population.

—IANS