Wild bear kills 2 villagers in C'garh's Balrampur

Balrampur: Two persons were mauled to



death by a wild sloth bear in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur

district on Friday afternoon, a forest official said.

The incident took place in Aara Pahadpara forest under

Rajpur range when Kamla Prasad (55) and Moharlal (35) had gone

to collect wood, he said.

They died on the spot in the bear attack while some

others who were present on the spot managed to run to safety.

"The kin of the deceased were given immediate relief

of Rs 25,000 each, while remaining compensation of Rs 5.75

lakh each will be given after completing legal formalities,"

he added.

—PTI