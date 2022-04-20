    Menu
    Environment

    Wild bear kills 2 villagers in C'garh's Balrampur

    April20/ 2022


    Balrampur: Two persons were mauled to

    death by a wild sloth bear in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur

    district on Friday afternoon, a forest official said.

    The incident took place in Aara Pahadpara forest under

    Rajpur range when Kamla Prasad (55) and Moharlal (35) had gone

    to collect wood, he said.

    They died on the spot in the bear attack while some

    others who were present on the spot managed to run to safety.

    "The kin of the deceased were given immediate relief

    of Rs 25,000 each, while remaining compensation of Rs 5.75

    lakh each will be given after completing legal formalities,"

    he added.

    —PTI

