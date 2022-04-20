Wikipedia locks Elon Musk's page after he asks Twitterati to 'trash' him

San Francisco: Multi-billionaire tech mogul Elon Musks Wikipedia page has been locked for editing after Tesla CEO encouraged people to "trash" him on the site.

"History is written by the victors? except on Wikipedia," Musk tweeted on Sunday.

In a follow-up tweet, he told his followers to "trash" him on the site, which typically allows anyone to edit its pages.

"Please trash me on Wikipedia, I'm begging you," Musk said.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO responded to many of his followers who took up the challenge and shared their edits.

"All major wars, diseases and financial disasters of the last century can be directly attributed to Mr. Musk or one of his companies," one user edited the page to say, before sending the update straight to Musk, who signalled his approval.

Musk also approved of a suggestion to edit his page to describe him as a "business magnet" instead of a "business magnate."

Due to the overwhelming traffic on Musk's Wikipedia page, Musk's Wikipedia page was quickly locked by the company, which limited changes to only editors approved by the site itself.

This is not the first time Musk has mentioned Wikipedia on Twitter. Earlier, he expressed disappointment with the site and its accuracy, especially regarding him.

"Just looked at my wiki for 1st time in years. It's insane! Btw, can someone please delete 'investor.' I do basically zero investing," Musk tweeted last year.

--IANS