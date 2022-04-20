WII Gets New Building For Centre For Mgmt Of Worlds Natural Heritage In Dehradun

New Delhi: A new building of a centre for management of worlds natural heritage, which will cater to the capacity-building needs of the Asia-Pacific region, was today inaugurated by Union environment minister Harsh Vardhan at the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) in Dehradun.

"This is the first centre to be established for mgmt. & trg in the field of natural heritage in the world. @moefcc," he tweeted.

The Centre for World Natural Heritage Management and Training for Asia and the Pacific Region will cater to capacity-building needs of Asia Pacific, the minister said.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), in association with UNESCO, has established the cntre as a UNESCO Category 2 Centre. "This is for the first time an existing institute has been accorded the recognition of Category 2 Centre by the #UNESCO. Asia Pacific has 227 world heritage properties, of which 32 are in India," Vardhan tweeted. Of the world heritage properties, 59 are natural sites.

Among the 32 properties in India, seven are natural heritages sites ? Kaziranga National Park, Keoladeo National Park, Manas Wildlife Sanctuary, Sunderban National Park, Nanda Devi and Valley of Flowers National Park, Western Ghats (39 sites comprising forests, national parks and sanctuaries) and Great Himalayan National Park Conservation Area. PTI