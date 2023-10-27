    Menu
    States & UTs

    Wife of last Nawab of Malerkotla passes away at 100

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    October27/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Begum Munawwar-ul-Nisa

    Chandigarh: Begum Munawwar-ul-Nisa, the wife of the last Nawab of Malerkotla in Punjab, passed away on Friday, her family said. She was 100.

    Begum Munawwar-ul-Nisa was the successor of Nawab Sher Mohammad Khan, who is revered as he had raised his voice against the execution of the younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh -- Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh -- in the court of Wazir Khan, the Subedar of Sirhind, in 1705.

    The state Cabinet in January 2021 then led by Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh had approved the acquisition and conservation of her palace Mubarik Manzil Palace in Malerkotla in Sangrur district.

    The state gave Rs 3 crore to Begum Munawwar-ul-Nisa for transferring the heritage property to it. Notably, Begum Munawwar-ul-Nisa had written to Punjab authorities to point out that the palace, of which she is the sole owner, is an invaluable heritage property that was more than 150 years old.

    —IANS

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Begum Munawwar-ul-Nisa Nawab of Malerkotla Historical heritage Mubarik Manzil Palace Punjab history Heritage property acquisition Punjab government
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in