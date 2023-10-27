Wife of last Nawab of Malerkotla passes away at 100

Chandigarh: Begum Munawwar-ul-Nisa, the wife of the last Nawab of Malerkotla in Punjab, passed away on Friday, her family said. She was 100.



Begum Munawwar-ul-Nisa was the successor of Nawab Sher Mohammad Khan, who is revered as he had raised his voice against the execution of the younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh -- Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh -- in the court of Wazir Khan, the Subedar of Sirhind, in 1705.



The state Cabinet in January 2021 then led by Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh had approved the acquisition and conservation of her palace Mubarik Manzil Palace in Malerkotla in Sangrur district.



The state gave Rs 3 crore to Begum Munawwar-ul-Nisa for transferring the heritage property to it. Notably, Begum Munawwar-ul-Nisa had written to Punjab authorities to point out that the palace, of which she is the sole owner, is an invaluable heritage property that was more than 150 years old.

