Wife of Himachal ex-CM, son summoned in dowry case

Jaipur (The Hawk): On January 13, Vikramaditya Singh and his family will have to appear in court in Udaipur in connection with a complaint made by Vikramaditya's wife Sudarshana, a Rajsamand resident. Vikramaditya Singh is the son of the late Virbhadra Singh, the former chief minister of Himachal Pradesh.

A complaint brought by Sudarshan Singh Chundawat led the Udaipur court to summon Vikramaditya, a Congress MLA in Himachal and a member of the Shimla royal family. Vikramaditya Singh, his mother Pratibha Singh, sister Aparajita, and brother-in-law Angad Singh have all received summonses in a domestic abuse case. On Wednesday, every accused person was due to show up in court, but none did.

The court has now mandated that he show up on January 13 in light of this circumstance.

From Rajsamand in the Mewar region, comes Sudarshana Singh Chundawat. On March 8, 2019, she wed Vikramaditya; however, as a result of ongoing physical and psychological abuse, Sudarshana on October 17, 2022, filed a lawsuit against Vikramaditya and others.

Former chief minister and Vikramaditya's father Virbhadra passed dead in July 2022, according to attorney Bhanvarsingh Deora. Soon after, Sudarshana was dispatched to Udaipur.

According to Sudarshana, Vikramaditya frequently remarked that the dowry she brought was inappropriate given his standing. He remarked that he and she come from different social classes and that she does not. According to Sudarshana, she experienced both physical and psychological torture.

