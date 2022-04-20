Wife Of Acharya Narendra Dev's Grandson To Be SP Candidate For Lucknow Mayoral Seat

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party announced on Tuesday three more candidates for the post of Mayor of the Nagar Nigam in the Urban Local Bodies polls including the candidate for crucial Lucknow seat.

Meera Vardhan, wife of Yashovardhan, grandson of renowned socialist leader Acharya Narendra Dev, was given ticket for Lucknow Mayoral seat by the SP.

The other two candidates are Rahul Chaturvedi from Agra and Raj Narain Munna Gupta from Ferozabad, SP spokesperson Rajendra Choudhury confirmed.

With this, now the SP had announced 10 mayoral candidates out of the total 16 going to polls in the three-phase polls next month. The party has fielded a transgender Gulshan Bindu from the crucial Faizabad-Ayodya Mayor seat.

Other political parties are yet to announce candidates for the Mayor seat so far.