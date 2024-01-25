Wife expected to be a good sex partner: Jharkhand HC judges couple's relationship using religious scriptures

Jharkhand High Court's Thoughtful Ruling invokes Religious Texts. Unraveling Cultural Norms, Conjugal Responsibilities, and Supreme Court Insights for a nuanced perspective on Maintenance Disputes.

Ranchi: The Jharkhand High Court recently issued a verdict, on a maintenance dispute between a wife and her husband. In their judgment the court explored the intricacies of relationships by drawing insights from texts. The decision not focuses on the dynamics between spouses but also highlights the rights and responsibilities that come with being married.



Justice Subhash Chand in a 25 page order refers to the Supreme Courts perspective on how women're integrated into their husbands families after marriage. This is in contrast to traditions where sons typically establish households upon marriage. By citing passages from texts such as the Rigveda, Yajurveda, Manusmriti and Teresa Chackos work titled "Introduction of Family Life Education " the judgment emphasizes how cultural context shapes expectations within marriages.



The ruling underscores that as per the apex courts decision it is generally expected for wives to be a part of their husbands families unless there are reasons for separation. Justice Chand emphasizes that this cultural norm makes it unusual for wives to insist on living



To further elucidate these principles Justice Chand draws upon social expectations outlined in texts, like the Rigveda, Yajurveda, Manusmriti and Teresa Chackos writings.

The court ruling highlights that the success and purpose of marriage depend on each family member fulfilling their designated roles.



The ruling also specifies the responsibilities expected from husbands, which include being a partner, a companion, someone to confide in a decision maker and handling matters. Husbands are advised to be attentive and provide support to their wives.



On the hand the ruling outlines the expectations, from wives emphasizing their roles as loving partners, companions, trusted confidants and managers of social engagements for their husbands. Wives are encouraged to participate in the couples life show interest in their husbands work understand his activities and provide intellectual companionship.



This case was brought to light by Rudra Narayan Ray challenging the maintenance order for his wife and minor son. Justice Chand issued a ruling on January 22 that modified the maintenance order. The award for Rays wife was set aside while the maintenance amount for his son was increased from Rs 15,000, to Rs 25,000.

