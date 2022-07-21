WIC India Screens Hebrew Documentary, 'That Orchestra With The Broken Instruments'

Dehradun (The Hawk): WIC India in collaboration with Israel Embassy in India screened the Hebrew Documentary 'That Orchestra with the Broken Instruments' at its Sports Bar.The 69 minutes documentary is directed and produced by Yuval Hameiri.

'That Orchestra with the Broken Instruments' is about a broken string, fractured echo chamber and rusting valves. 100 musicians meet for four days of rehearsals. They speak different languages and their instruments are broken. An orchestra of professional and amateur musicians, young and old, set out on a journey against all odds, to a one-time concert. The documentary traces the creative process from collecting the instruments, to workshops, to three composers and intensive rehearsals, to the night of the performance. Hidden among the cracks, we discover a lyrical and engaging take on the members of the orchestra, on what is broken and whole and on the determined attempt, if only for a moment, to create harmony in a discordant city.

The screening was attended by the students and faculty members of Doon Film School, Doon University, Pioneer International Institute, Kakehashi Institute and Habeeka Ahmed school of language and the members of WIC India.

ABOUT WIC INDIA, DEHRADUN

