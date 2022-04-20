Why Waze Placed Bomb Laden Suv Near Ambani House?

New Delhi: A scheduled visit by Nita Ambani, Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani's wife, to Gujarat was cancelled after the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV close to their house Antilia in south Mumbai in February, the security head of the residence stated in his statement to the National Investigation Agency.

The statement is part of a chargesheet filed last week by the NIA before a special court in Mumbai against dismissed police officer Sachin Waze, above, and nine others in connection with the recovery of the vehicle with gelatin sticks near the Ambani residence on February 25 and businessman Mansukh Hiran's subsequent murder.

After the vehicle with explosives and a threat letter were found, Antilia's security head immediately brought it to Mukesh Ambani's notice.

He told the NIA that Nita Ambani's scheduled visit that day to Jamnagar in Gujarat was rescheduled and then cancelled on his and the zonal deputy commissioner of police's advice.

The security head stated they had been receiving threats from various quarters, but all were related to the farmers' protest that began in October 2020. The Ambani family did not suspect any particular person for the threat letter and gelatin sticks found in the abandoned Scorpio parked illegally on Carmichael Road in south Mumbai on February 25, Antilia's security head said in his statement.

Sachin Waze, the prime accused in the case, also played a 'pivotal role' in of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran's murxer, the NIA alleged.

Hiran, who had claimed that the SUV had been stolen from his possession, was found dead in a creek in Thane district on March 5. Besides Waze and fomer police officer Pradeep Sharma, the others accused in the case are Vinayak Shinde, Naresh Gor, Riyazuddin Kazi, Sunil Mane, Anand Jadhav, Satish Mothkuri, Manish Soni and Santosh Shelar. Shinde, Kazi and Mane are also former police officers.

The accused have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including for murder, criminal conspiracy, kidnapping and negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance, as well as relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Explosive Substances Act and the Arms Act.

The NIA in its chargesheet said Waze placed the SUV with explosives near Ambani's house to regain his reputation as a 'super cop'. Hiran was subsequently killed as Waze thought him to be the 'weak link' in the conspiracy, the NIA said, alleging that Pradeep Sharma was roped in to execute the murder.

—PTI