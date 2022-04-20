New Delhi (The Hawk): Why Sreedharan Is Flop In Kerala...Why he is not cutting any ice among Keralites of all hues en masse...why he is not being accorded super hero attention contrary to the exact opposite expectations from his BJP that was --- some of them astoundingly still are, at the time of writing --- mighty excited about his all level successes among the Keralites in all levels but lo and behold! With him sort of at helm of BJP-electioneering in Kerala, BJP performance is not only damp squib but aimless, haywire without any focussed directives among which, say, why Keralites should vote for the BJP, why BJP Government is necessary in Kerala right away, how BJP Government in Thiruvananthapuram will help Kerala will upwardly mobile all round developments in perfect tandem with the Central Government that too is BJP's. It naturally is all round

beneficial '+' for entire Kerala, Keralites of all hues all throughout the state without any hitch of any kind.

Sreedharan -- Eeshwar or God his Ist name -- expectedly remains fully unperturbed; evincing stop not till his goals are reached forcing many wonder what exactly are his goals that of seeing BJP become redundant, nincompoop in Kerala for all times to come as the masses of Kerala prefer themselves to be onlyswinging between only the LDF and UDF and not a third force BJP surely.

Sreedharan whether aware of it or not, is claimed by his associates, will continue enervating in catapulting the BJP electorally victorious, a possibility out of impossible,

like he did with making impossible Delhi Metro a easy possibility and inspiring many more metros in different parts of the country. The same way, he would make BJP easily win government-making majority in Kerala stunning all....Also, Sreedharan is all set to be the next Kerala CM, come what may.

Both LDF and UDF remain listless, unperturbed, expressionless as they are confident that they will be voted to power. Sreedharan in his own way is cool, comfy. General impression is Sreedharan is an abysmal flop in Kerala, while the latter is confident that he is a winner.