Why should period stop women from doing anything, asks Radhika Apte

New Delhi : Actress Radhika Apte has stressed on the importance of awareness about menstruation in the country, questioning why should a natural monthly process stop a girl from doing regular stuff.





The actress, who is associated with Whisper India as the brand's influencer, asserted that a factor like menstruation should not be kept in mind while deciding any activity. And so, it's vital for women to be ultra comfortable during those days.





Pushing this idea, Radhika told IANS over phone from Mumbai: "I think that it is crucial because the constant reminder when you are chumming that 'I am on period' does stop you from doing certain things.





"For example if I am chumming, I will be like, 'Oh my god I have to shoot a song today', or 'Oh my god, I have to wear this today' or some people say I have extra hours of work, or I don't know should I go for picnic or play Holi. Why should your period which is actually something that you have to go through every month stop you from doing anything."





Radhika will also be seen in "Pad Man", a movie on Arunachalam Muruganantham, who introduced low-cost sanitary pad-making machines.





--IANS