Why Shilpa Shetty said no to grocery savings?

New Delhi: Whether its sumptuous kitchen delicacies, useful backyard garden gyaan, or power yoga punches, Shilpa Shetty has proven that she can never go wrong when it comes to nutrition thats packed with taste and health. But, what does she do when her brother-in-law orders groceries with a 100-rupee 'bachat?

Seen these days in a humorous television commercial for Nourish Chakki Fresh Atta with Extra Chokar by BL Agro Industries Limited, Shetty embodies every ounce of the wisdom of the modern Indian woman, especially when it is about making smart choices for the family. In her signature comic style, the Bollywood diva educates her brother-in-law on the consequences of choosing ordinary food products with an interesting 'Do Baatein' approach.

Dressed traditionally and elegantly in a pink kurta, the fitness icon takes the dining table talk one notch higher by convincing her family to look at the bigger picture while ordering atta or flour. In a rather endearing 'bhabhi' avatar in the Nourish commercial, she drives home the message that we are what we eat; and immunity is not built by eating just about anything on the market shelves.

When it comes to healthy food choices, there's no one better than the fitness icon to explain the importance of choosing better. The TVC is the first in the series of three and garnered close to 1.4 million views on YouTube within two weeks of being launched.

Shilpa Shetty's fitness mantra? 'Saadharan Chhodo, Nutrition Chuno'. Not convinced? Let the diva convince you herself in this infotaining TVC.

—IANS