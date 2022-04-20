Why PM Modi will visit Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya ahead of 'bhoomi pujan'

Ayodhya: As 'bhoomi pujan' of Ram temple is all set to take place on August 5 in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will initiate the religious ceremony by performing puja at Hanumangarhi temple. The move comes as it is believed that "without Lord Hanuman, no work of Lord Ram can begin".

Prime Minister Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be performing the special puja at Hanumangarhi. The Prime Minister will first visit the Hanumangarhi temple to offer prayers and then he will go to Ram Janmabhoomi for laying the foundation stone for Ram temple.

Speaking to ANI, priest of Hanumangarhi temple Madhuvan Das said: "Prime Minister and the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh are coming to Ayodhya on August 5. The Prime Minister will first visit the Hanumangarhi temple for prayers and then he will go to Ram Janmabhoomi for laying the foundation stone for Ram temple."

"Without Lord Hanuman, no work of Lord Ram can begin. That is why Modi ji and Yogi ji are coming and will do special pooja at Hanumangarhi temple and then will lay the foundation for the construction of Ram temple at Janmabhoomi Sthal with the blessings of Hanuman ji," he added.

The priest of Hanumangarhi temple further said that no work has been done without the blessings of Hanuman ji, hence the first blessing will be taken from him for smooth construction of Ram temple, he added.

Entire Ayodhya has been decked up ahead of August 5 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for construction of the Ram temple. Massive preparations have been made for this occasion and Ayodhya is witnessing a festive atmosphere these days.

The construction of Ram temple will begin after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone in which various dignitaries from the political and religious fields are likely to participate apart from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (ANI)