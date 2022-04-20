Why Panic If Children Usually Die In August: SP Asks UP Govt

Lucknow: The main Opposition party in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party, has slammed the Yogi Adityanath Government saying that if these deaths of children in the month of August were 'normal', then why there was panic in the Government. Leader of Opposition in UP Assembly Ram Govind Chaudhary said UP Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh had presented data of deaths of children in BRD Medical College from year 2014 to 2017. According to the data in August 2014, 567 deaths; in August 2015, 668 deaths and in August 2016, 587 deaths were reported due to the disease (JE or Japanese Encephalitis). The SP leader questioned what the UP Government wanted to communicate with this data. "When such deaths are normal in the month of August then why the UP CM sent two ministers to Gorakhpur? Why Prime Minister Narendra Modi is worried? Why principal of the college was suspended?," asked the SP leader. Mr Chaudhary said on the one side, the Government is saying that shortage of oxygen supply was not the reason behind the deaths, but on the other hand relatives of the deceased were saying interruption in oxygen supply was main reason for the deaths. UNI