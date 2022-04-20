Why Mahesh Bhatt does not want to work with Alia Bhatt?

Director Mahesh Bhatt says that his daughter Alia, is a star in her own right and therefore, he does not want to commercially join hands with her Director Mahesh Bhatt does not see himself working with daughter Alia as he believes she has a journey of her own in Bollywood. The director�s daughter, who debuted with Student of the Year, has become one of the most sought after young actresses in Bollywood within a short span. �My daughter and me are two different entities. She has a narrative of her own. She is a star � Therefore I don�t see the reason why we should for commercial reasons join hands to make a film together. I don�t see that,� said Bhatt. The filmmaker was in the city to participate in the �Self V Film� Festival, which showcased an overwhelming number of cancer survivors share their story of hope. The producer said he is not averse to casting stars but finds it easier to work with newcomers. �I have no aversion to stars, but I feel it challenges me more when I make film with new people and I feel that I enjoy creating destinies, more than creating movies,� he said.