Why LG so keen to run bulldozers over temples, asks Sisodia after files recalled

New Delhi: The Lt. Governor of Delhi, V.K. Saxena, told the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, on Sunday to hand over all pending files for infrastructure projects, citing "inaction." The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, responded by calling the accusations "baseless" and "cheap politics".

Sisodia said: "LG's allegations are completely baseless and cheap politics, which he does best. On one hand, he has withheld every single file of the Delhi government, on the other he is accusing us of not letting him demolish temples? The LG's actions raise doubts over his priorities. Why is he so keen to run bulldozers over temples in Delhi?"

He said that it is very unfortunate that the LG is choosing to play politics over something as important as Delhi's old temples. "Any decision over making any amendments to religious structures can not be taken in haste, let alone allowing them to be demolished. Is demolishing temples more important for the LG than sending government school teachers to Finland?" he asked.

"LG calls himself the 'local guardian' of Delhi, why doesn't he clear projects of public interest? Approval for appointment of principals, DERC Chairman, legal counsel pending with the LG. I fold my hands and beseech the LG to let the elected government function peacefully," Sisodia said responding to the allegations.

"The LG has held back the approval on the appointment of Principals on 244 posts and asked the department to conduct an assessment study to check whether these Principals are required in schools or not. These posts had been lying vacant for over the past five years. What kind of joke is this? It is baffling that he, despite being the LG of the national capital, has time to play petty politics but not clear public interest projects," he said.

Sisodia issued a demand to the LG and his office, stating that they "should stop interfering" with the operations of the elected government. "There are dozens of files pending for the LG to clear, he should look into those files instead of using his position to play politics. The LG's actions cast aspersions on his priorities."—Inputs from Agencies