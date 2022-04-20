Why Kanchi Acharya's Mediatory Efforts In Ayodhya Did Not Fructify

Chennai: Unlike his predecessors in Kanchi Sankara Mutt, Senior Acharya Jayendra Saraswathi, who passed away on Wednesday, was involved both in spiritual and public life and was known for his mediatory efforts in the Ayodhya issue during the erstwhile regime of Prime Minister A B Vajpayee, but it did not fructify.

Jayendra Saraswathi chose to bring warring factions into table and wrote a series of letters to the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) to work out a solution. Though his mediation was welcomed initially by both groups, as days progressed, it failed in its purpose to strike a common ground.

The seer's failure to convince Muslims to gift the disputed land in Ayodhya to Hindus for the construction of a Ram temple and eventually hand over the sites at Kashi and Mathura, led to VHP take its agitation to the streets then.

Both the VHP and the AIMPLB disowned the seer's efforts. While the VHP has termed him a mere 'tool of the government', the law board said it did not recognise the seer as a mediator on the issue.

Speaking about Ayodhya issue then, the Kanchi Acharya in an interview said he had went to Ayodhya and offered at the Ram Janambhoomi site. ''There is absolute peace among the people of Ayodhya where there are 10 mosques in good condition. Namaz is being offered, businesses are being conducted and children are going to school. Some 1,000 Muslims live there and there are 300 Muslim homes interspersed with Hindu homes, all living in peace'', he had said.

''There are 108 mandirs. It is the people, who come from outside, create problems. Locally, Hindus and Muslims live amicably. Both communities feel that now those outside elements have left, peace will prevail'', he said.

''Time is a great healer, they say, and, therefore, it is only a matter of time before sectarian passions stoked by mischief-makers die down completely'', the Kanchi Seer said about his efforts. UNI