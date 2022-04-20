Why J P Nadda Side Lined?

New Delhi (The Hawk): There are strong murmurs on why official BJP President J P Nadda --- transferred amid huge fanfare from Central Ministership to BJP Presidentship because of his judicious, rational mix of toughness and compliance, convivialism, gregariousness --- has been neatly side lined in the ongoing assembly elections paving (aggressive) ways for (only) Amit Shah, Narendra Modi, their flagrant fiery speeches rabble rousing the audiences who simply remain glued to them with rapt attention, awe, mesmerised attentiveness. Predictably, when it is coming to casting votes or pressing the button of EVM, they are doing so 'naturally' in favour of the BJP without any second thought.

This encourages 'them' to loudly say for instance, that the coming government in the West Bengal is of BJP's and Mamata Banerjee will be out and gone to Vanavaas for ever. ...

What's making Shah, Modi click, tick with the masses of all hues? Their incisiveness, simple expressions, street smart languages minus of course 3 or 4 letters, double entendres, straight talks, calling a spade exactly a spade without hiding any thing, detailing the failures of all in power so far in West Bengal + Sonaar Bangla in the BJP raj...this more than enough for the masses of all hue to press EVM buttons lock, stock and barrel in favor of the BJP.

In direct contrast to them, Nadda is proving to be timid, pansy, weakling, too sophisticated, too straight forward, too obliging, too complying, too good samaritan, too straight forward, too 'good', not at all suitable say in West Bengal where day in and day out during electioneering, EVM-button pressing, it is variedly 'bloody' all the time, free for all reminiscent of Wild West syndrome all the way.

Under the circumstances, the crowds of the state need to be constantly pepped up, according to Shah-Modi and not made low rung as done by Nadda who's too soft, mild, compromising and not hammer and tongs unlike Shah-Modi. Hence, he is side lined while Shah-Modi are on top.