Why Is Sea Blue?—Inspiration From Raman To Inculcate Scientific Temper: Dr Atul Agarwal

Roorkee: CSIR-Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee organized a Student-Scientist Connect Programme under Jigyasa to celebrate "National Science Day". Since 1987, 28 February is celebrated as the National Science Day in commemoration of the discovery of the Raman Effect by Indian Physicist & Nobel Laureate Sir C.V. Raman on 28 February 1928 and to promote this scientific consciousness and recognize outstanding efforts in the field of science communication and popularization.

Welcoming the students, Dr. Atul Kumar Agarwal, Senior Principal Scientist & Jigyasa Programme Coordinator motivated the students to adopt a scientific approach towards life. The programme commenced with the screening of Science Film featuring the glorious achievements of CSIR-CBRI, Roorkee. He informed about the theme of National Science Day 2020 - "Women in Science" and inspired the students.

Presenting a lecture on "Building Materials: Past to Future", Dr. L.P. Singh, Senior Principal Scientist and explained the composition and application of major building materials used in construction such as brick, sand, cement etc. He also spoke about ongoing research on possible advanced construction materials for future constructions.

Dr. Atul Agarwal delivered a lecture on "Our Inspiration- Nobel Laureate Sir C.V. Raman". He informed that Raman is the first Asian and non-white person to receive Nobel Prize in science. Raman was very talented since childhood. He received many awards and scholarships and completed his matriculation at the age of just eleven. When a college professor saw a small boy in his class, he thought that the boy must have wandered into the room and asked, "Are you a B.A. student?" the boy replied, "Yes sir", "your name?" "C.V. Raman". However, Raman's excellence was seen not just in his marks but also in his scientific consciousness and curiosity. Dr. Agarwal told that when Raman first saw the wonderful blue colours of the ocean, a question immediately came to his curious mind that - When water kept in a glass has no colour of its own, then how does the same water in the deep sea appear a brilliant blue? Not satisfied with the prevailing interpretation, he followed up with a series of studies and experiments and came up with the "Raman effect" - for which Raman was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1930. Dr. Agarwal asked the students to take inspiration from Raman and awaken intellectual bravery, scientific thinking and curiosity within themselves.

Science magazines "Vigyan Pragati" were distributed amongst the students. Students visited CBRI laboratories - Structural Engineering, Fire Research, Energy Efficiency, Environmental Science and Technology - Clay Products, Rural Park and Technical Gallery, interacted with Institute scientists and learnt about various innovative technologies developed by CBRI.

Students of Government Inter College, Manubas, Haridwar, their teachers Mr. Sanjay Kumar, Mr. Giriraj Sigh Tyagi, Mr. Tribhuvan Kumar Saini, Mr. Chandra Kumar Patel etc and CSIR-CBRI resource persons- Dr. Suvir Singh, Dr. Harpal Singh, B. Srinivas, Anil Kumar, Dilshad and Palak Goel were also present on the occasion.