Why is Parineeti Chopra feeling privileged?

Mumbai: Actress Parineeti Chopra says she felt proud after having lunch with actor Varun Dhawan. The actress took to micro-blogging site Twitter to talk about the 'privileged' moment. Filmmaker Karan Johar also joined them for the lunch. �Karan and I honoured and privileged to have lunch with The Varun Dhawan. @karanjohar varundvn,� Parineeti tweeted. The �Ishaqzaade� actress also shared a photograph with all the stars. While Parineeti is seen wearing a black dress, Varun sports a cool look with a denim jacket. Karan is in an all-black outfit. Meanwhile, Varun is all set for his dance-based film "ABCD 2". The sequel to the 2013 hit "ABCD - AnyBody Can Dance" features Shraddha Kapoor, choreographer-director Prabhudheva and international dancer Lauren Gottlieb. Directed by Remo D'Souza, the film is slated to release on June 19. IANS