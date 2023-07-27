    Menu
    Why do PM lie so much, Cong on govt saying no new IITs, IIMs opened in last 5 years

    Nidhi Khurana
    July27/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: On Thursday, the Congress party slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for their parliamentary response that no new Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have been built in the recent five years.

    Taking a swipe at the government, the Congress tweeted, “PM Modi said in the US – Today a new IIT and a new IIM are being built in India every year. Now the government has told the Rajya Sabha that not a single new IIT and IIM has been built in the last 5 years. Why does PM Modi lie so much?”

    After Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar stated in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha that there are currently 23 IITs and 20 IIMs in operation, the Congress responded with the above statement.

    “No New IIT or IIM has been opened in the last five years,” Sarkar said in a reply to a question.—Inputs from Agencies

