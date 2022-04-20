Why did Varun Dhawan and Yami Gautam visit the Golden Temple? Find out!

Their film Badlapur release is just around the corner, so we were not really surprised to catch the stars at Harmandir Sahib We�ve often seen Katrina Kaif visit the Golden Temple or Ajmer Sharif Durgah around her film�s release. That�s why when Varun Dhawan and Yami Gautam were spotted at the Golden Temple we weren�t surprised. However, it seems that the real reason for this visit apart from seeking blessings is something else. Read on to find out� The Main Tera Hero actor claims he�s �spiritual person� and not �ritualistic�. So, his visit was not for the film. In an interview to a daily Varun revealed why team Badlapur decided to go to Golden Temple. He said, �Dinesh Vijan, told me three months back, �Varun, yeh picture theek se ban gayee toh hum log Golden Temple jayenge. Tune bahut paap kiye hain picture mein. So we decided to go and I jumped at the opportunity. I know it�s acting, but in Badlapur, everything seems real and I actually felt very negative as a human being after completing the film.� Ahaa! The actor also added, �When I entered the Golden Temple, there was so much calmness and I felt that I had entered another world. It was so clean and there was so much peace of mind.� Well, looks like this visit proved to be more than just a marketing exercise for Varun.