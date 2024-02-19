Why Crib? Yes, why complain, why grouse, why mangle, why mish-mash, why be misty, why be lambasting for that matter? why be hoarse, crass, crank, creepy, conky...?!? For years, you have been efforting to become the CM of Maharashtra but you miserably failed repeatedly. You surrendered like meek rabbit all the time. But this time, you may not do so as all support is for you and thus, you be ready to topple Shinde and be CM yourself. How do you like that, My Dear. What's more? Your NCP is now officially recognised as the real NCP thus, you are today's astute toppler not "SP", expunge his NCP by hogging it in single go. Thus, why crib? Be joyous, be hale-n-hearty, be "P".

—Soumitra Bose