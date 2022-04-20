Why Covid-struck Malaika is heartbroken

Mumbai: Actress Malaika Arora is under quarantine after testing Covid-19 positive. Her son Arhaan recently visited Malaika with their dog Casper, and she says it breaks her heart for not being able to give them a hug.

Malaika has shared a picture on Instagram, of Arhaan and Caper standing behind a wall during the meeting.

" 'Love knows no boundaries'. With our social distancing and self quarantine in place, we still find a way to check on each other, see each other and talk. While my heart breaks to not be able to hug my two babies for another few days, just looking at their sweet faces gives me so much courage and energy to power through," she captioned the image, with the hashtag, #thistooshallpass.

On September 7, Malaika had confirmed that she has tested positive for Covid-19, after speculative reports did the rounds that she has contracted the coronavirus.

Malaika shared the news officially on Instagram. Revealing that she has been infected by the virus, she added that she is asymptomatic and is quarantined at home.

"Today I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctors and authorities. I request all of you stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support. Much love Malaika Arora," Malaika wrote.

News of Malaika being infected started doing the rounds shortly after her good friend Arjun Kapoor announced a day before that he had tested Covid-19 positive.

–IANS